The Northern Ireland Football League has confirmed that two Sports Direct Premiership fixtures have been postponed.

Coleraine's trip to Cliftonville and Linfield's home clash against Crusaders - both on Saturday, September 7 - have been postponed due to international call-ups.

NIFL state that the request for the postponements were made by Cliftonville and Linfield.

New dates have yet to be re-arranged.

This weekend’s round of games starts this evening as Carrick Rangers host Glentoran.

Saturday’s fixtures include Coleraine at home to Glenavon, Linfield hosting Loughgall, Ballymena United travelling to Dungannon Swifts and the north Belfast derby at Seaview as Crusaders entertain Cliftonville.