Upcoming friendlies against Spain and Andorra is a real opportunity for my players, says Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill
and live on Freeview channel 276
O'Neill has made six changes to his panel for the upcoming double-header against the Euro 2024-bound Spaniards and Andorra next month.
Both teams will provide a different challenge for O'Neill's side and he outlined how that is important for his youthful team to keep progressing.
“Scheduling games is difficult, so when you get the opportunity to go and play for me it’s a no-brainer to take it," he explained.
“People go ‘why would you take that game? What chance have you got away from Spain?’ For me we’re talking about the development of a team here and the development of a squad.
“We’re asking players to come and play on June the 8th having played a lot of football – but they’re excited because they’re playing Spain away, that’s what motivates them to play.
“They’ll have to go and play qualification games in June going forward so this is a real opportunity.
“With Andorra in the second game being a totally different level of opposition, obviously, we get two chances to show. We’re going to have to be very good without the ball against Spain, as we were in the two games in March. Obviously the Andorra game will give us a lot more opportunity to have the ball.
“The most important thing is we get 10, 11 days together as a camp in Murcia to prepare for this game and that will be invaluable to add another layer to this group of players. They enjoy being together and these games at the end of the season, you get a lot out of them if the players really commit to it, because they can bring it forward into September. Off the back of a good camp in March hopefully we can replicate that in these two games.”
O’Neill’s side will play Spain in Mallorca on June 8 before facing Andorra in Murcia three days later.
Northern Ireland’s young side have built momentum in recent games, drawing with Romania and beating Scotland in March on the back of their Euro 2024 qualifying win over Denmark at the end of last year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.