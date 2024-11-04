Rangers' Vaclav Cerny acknowledges the crowd at the final whistle after the Viaplay Cup semi final match

Vaclav Cerny admits Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final comeback win over Motherwell was significant as Rangers’ attention turns to Europe.

Philippe Clement and his side came in for stinging criticism from their own fans after the 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie in midweek left them nine points behind William Hill Premiership leaders Celtic and the Dons.

Rangers were stunned and their followers furious when former Light Blues midfielder Andy Halliday opened the scoring for the Steelmen at Hampden Park in the 24th minute and they were booed off at half-time.

However, there was a marked improvement in the second half from the holders and goals from striker Cyriel Dessers and attacker Nedim Bajrami gave them a 2-1 win and set up a final against Celtic on December 15.

Next up for Rangers, though, is the Europa League game against Olympiacos in Athens on Thursday night and Cerny, who set up Bajrami for the winner and was one of the Light Blues’ best performers, discussed some of the benefits from the victory over Motherwell.

“Very important for confidence, for sticking together to make a good run of good games again,” said the Czech Republic international, on loan from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

“We’re going to prepare for the game in the upcoming days and it’s always been a nice stadium and a nice football environment.

“So I’m looking forward to that, another country to play in, another big club to play against and we’re going to do everything we can to get a very good result.

“I have played in places like that already, and I kind of enjoyed it and even though it’s not full of your supporters, it can be a nice experience.”

Celtic reached the final with a 6-0 thumping of Aberdeen at the national stadium on Saturday and their performance was a show of strength from Brendan Rodgers’ champions, who are unbeaten domestically this season.

The Hoops have lost only once to their Old Firm rivals in their last 13 meetings, a 3-0 league defeat at Ibrox when the title was already at Celtic Park.

Cerny was reluctant to look too far ahead but said: “I think every chance you have to win a trophy is huge for us as players and all the staff.

“It’s so tough to focus on that now because there are so many games.