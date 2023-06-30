The Inver Reds secured the club's first ever league title last season as Tiernan Lynch's men created history.

However, attention has quickly turned to preparations for the 2023/24 campaign as Larne have already been involved in several pre-season friendlies and know they will start the defence of their Sports Direct Premiership at home to Dungannon Swifts on August 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After visiting his family back in his native Scotland, central defender Want is now focused for the challenges ahead since returning for pre-season.

Tahnee McCorry from White Ribbon Northern Ireland pictured with Larne defenders Micheal Glynn and Shaun Want ahead of this year's Charity Shield match between the Inver Reds and Crusaders

"It's been a short break, about four weeks, but it was good as I got back home to Scotland to see the family and I got to go away on holiday too," the ex-Hamilton Academical ace said.

"It was enjoyable but before you know it it has flown in and you're back in again for pre-season.

"It has been tough especially with the weather now, it has been scorching, which doesn't help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's just over three weeks we have been in now and it's been tough as it's mostly been double sessions every day as we prepare for this European game.

"We've had numerous meetings since winning the league, last season is now forgotten about. It's all about kicking on and doing even better.

"We want to win more trophies and try to retain the league title."

Competition for places is certainly heating up at Inver Park as defenders Craig Farquhar and Ali Omar have been brought in during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite knowing they are vying for his position, Want is relishing the fight to maintain his shirt in the starting eleven.

"It's good to get new faces in and have a bit of competition for places so that nobody feels comfortable and everyone is pushing each other," he continued.

"It's also a bit of a fresh start for people as well.

"I would say this season coming we've probably got a bigger target on our back than usual.

"Every team will want to step up their game and lay down a marker against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was kind of similar to last season when we were at the top of the league and everyone was doing their best to beat us so it's something we're used to and need to relish."

Larne face Crusaders in tomorrow's Charity Shield final and 26-year-old Want believes it will provide good preparation for the upcoming Champions League qualifying tie against Finnish champions HJK Helsinki.

"It's always good when you're playing friendlies that there is a bit of a competitive edge to them," he acknowledged.

"You want to test yourself ahead of the new season.

"We've obviously played Crusaders a lot. We know it will be a tough game but it will help us going into the game against Helsinki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Personally I'm really looking forward to the European games.

"No matter what draw you're going to get it's never going to be easy.