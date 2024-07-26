Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crusaders came up trumps in the Minor section final of the SuperCupNI tournament as they sealed a 3-1 win over Linfield at a packed Coleraine Showgrounds.

Crusaders took the lead on 12 minutes as Michael Mulholland found Finn Hegarty inside the box and the winger drilled a low effort into the net.

However, Linfield responded before the break as an unstoppable effort from distance by Conleth O’Neill found the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two quick-fire goals in as many minutes in the second-half saw Crusaders take home the glory as Daniel Clarke headed home from Luca Lavery’s cross, before Mulholland was instrumental yet again as his run and finish allowed Will Davison to convert from close range.