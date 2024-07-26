WATCH: Crusaders savour SuperCupNI success as Hatchetmen seal Minor section glory with win over Linfield at the Coleraine Showgrounds
Crusaders came up trumps in the Minor section final of the SuperCupNI tournament as they sealed a 3-1 win over Linfield at a packed Coleraine Showgrounds.
Crusaders took the lead on 12 minutes as Michael Mulholland found Finn Hegarty inside the box and the winger drilled a low effort into the net.
However, Linfield responded before the break as an unstoppable effort from distance by Conleth O’Neill found the top corner.
Two quick-fire goals in as many minutes in the second-half saw Crusaders take home the glory as Daniel Clarke headed home from Luca Lavery’s cross, before Mulholland was instrumental yet again as his run and finish allowed Will Davison to convert from close range.
Here’s the post-match celebrations.
