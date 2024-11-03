Patrick Kelly celebrates his goal for Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup tie against Barrow

Patrick Kelly netted his first goal in English football as helped Doncaster Rovers seal a late FA Cup win at Barrow.

Kelly, on loan from Premier League West Ham, sent the visitors through at Holker Street as he opened his account for the club with a timely 83rd-minute winner.

Portstewart native Kelly progressed through the ranks at Coleraine and made 22 Premiership appearances for the club before moving to West Ham in July 2022.

Rovers boss McCann said: “I’m really pleased to get through.

“I’m pleased for Patrick to get his first goal. I’ve been really impressed with him since he’s been here.

“Look, we can’t be outstanding every week, but we have shown real grit to win the game and go through.