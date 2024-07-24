Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Loughgall Minor section manager says their focus is securing a trophy at this year’s SuperCupNI tournament.

The Villagers ended their group stage with four points after an opening day win against Glentoran was followed-up with a loss and a draw against Celtic and USSSA Select respectively.

Cartwright acknowledged the variety of teams they have faced and how they are aiming to leave with a trophy, irrespective of which competition they enter after the group phase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...