WATCH: The variety of teams we can face in the SuperCupNI is exactly what we are looking for, says Loughgall Minor section manager Samuel Cartwright
The Villagers ended their group stage with four points after an opening day win against Glentoran was followed-up with a loss and a draw against Celtic and USSSA Select respectively.
Cartwright acknowledged the variety of teams they have faced and how they are aiming to leave with a trophy, irrespective of which competition they enter after the group phase.
Loughgall are currently staying in Ballintoy for the week and Cartwright added how the coaches and players are making best use of their stay on the north coast.
