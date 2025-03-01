Jim Magilton is determined that Cliftonville maintain their hold of the Irish Cup trophy as take on derby rivals Crusaders this afternoon

Jim Magilton acknowledged that everyone involved at Cliftonville is "desperately keen" to keep their grips on the Irish Cup as they face derby rivals Crusaders this afternoon.

The two north Belfast sides meet at Seaview with the winner etching their name into the draw for the semi-final.

Cliftonville ended a 45-year wait to lift the competition last season as they sealed an extra-time win against Linfield back in May.

The Irish Cup being in the trophy cabinet has been a pleasant sight for the Reds ever since and Magilton is hoping to prolong that spell.

He said: "We are desperately keen to keep hold of the cup, we do not want to let it go.

"You couldn't have picked a tougher game for us to be honest, but if you are going to win it you have to beat the teams in front of you.

"Crusaders are the next opposition for us to face in this year's competition.

"They are on a really great run, they have lots of good players and have good players coming back into the team again after injury.

"I saw their bench the other day and they are stacked with great experience and great quality.

"It's the quarter-final of the Irish Cup and the winner takes all.

"We are in a really good place after winning against Glentoran last week, we'll go there and hopefully present ourselves and really look forward to the challenge which lies ahead."

Cliftonville overcame Glenavon in a five-goal thriller in the previous round and Magilton is bracing himself for a busy schedule as they also face Glentoran in the BetMcLean Cup final next Sunday (March 9).

"We came through an epic battle in the last round against Glenavon to get here," he reflected.

"Every game though is a massive challenge for us all, just look at this weekend's quarter-final ties. We're all desperate to get through and we're holding on to one handle of the trophy.

"We are desperate to win it again and you have to show that desperation when you play.

"It's going to be a packed house and it's a tie I am really looking forward to.

"It's been a massive couple of weeks for us with the league game against the Glens, before the Irish Cup quarter-final at Crusaders and then the BetMcLean Cup final.