Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell said there was no pressure on his side after ending a four-game wait to pick up their first Premiership points of the season.

After three successive defeats, the Lurgan Blues left the Coleraine Showgrounds with a deserved three points after a 2-0 win.

The visitors caught Coleraine cold as they took the lead inside two minutes as Davy McDaid flicked home from Niall Quinn's cross.

McDaid was making a return to former club Coleraine - just like 'keeper Gareth Deane - and the shot stopper would make two spectacular saves to deny the Bannsiders an equaliser through efforts from Cameron Stewart and Mackenzie Carse.

Keith Ward celebrates after netting Glenavon's second goal against Coleraine

Glenavon would end their wait for a precious win as Keith Ward seized upon a loose pass by Lyndon Kane, drove forward and buried an unstoppable effort beyond Rory Brown.

McDonnell said: "I don't ever feel pressure as it will be what it will be.

"I was always convinced that as long as we don't give up cheap goals, then we would be more than a match for most teams in this league.

"We didn't give up cheap goals today and we've got the outcome we wanted with all three points and a clean sheet.

"Hopefully our group of players can take belief from that, move forward and use it as a foundation for more results.

"I thought we were clinical at both ends of the pitch today.

"I thought we defended comfortably throughout the 90 minutes and you need big moments from players and Gareth Deane has come up with two wonderful saves, but equally at the other end, Davy McDaid has scored early to set the tone.

"Then Keith Ward, our most attacking midfielder scored, so you have to be pleased with that and we were very good at both ends."

Whilst others may look to add to their squads before the transfer window, a defiant McDonnell said his business is done and that he has faith in the club’s rising stars if and when required.

"Our business is done and I've been adamant about that,” he stated.

"We are extremely happy with the squad and that's without Calum Birney, Mark Haughey, Isaac Baird and Jack Malone not being involved today, who are key, key players for us.

"We've got a top Academy and we had two kids on the bench today, who are just two of many.

"The DNA of this football club has always been about developing from within and work within your means.

"We are more than happy to work under that and we feel we have a lot of talent coming through the Academy, as well as a core group of 21 players we have.”

Glenavon are on their travels to the Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday night as the Sky Blues look to pick up their first points of the season themselves.

"It's going to be another tough game,” McDonnell continued.

"It's important to refresh and remind the players what got them success here today.

"This is our first time beating a top-six club since I've been here in the league.

"It's a little milestone chalked off but we want more of that.