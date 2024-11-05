Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree says his side will hope to avoid a shock in the BetMcLean Cup against Dollingstown this evening

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree believes tonight's BetMcLean Cup tie at home to Dollingstown has come at a good time for his players.

The Swifts go into the second round clash against their Premier Intermediate League opponents on the back of two successive defeats in the Sports Direct Premiership.

The latest loss was on Saturday at Coleraine as the Bannsiders put in a clinical display to run out 4-1 victors.

McAree's men go into tonight's clash as firm favourites but he knows they can ill-afford to take their opponents lightly.

"On our day we are capable of beating anyone," he said.

"It's a break from the league which has probably come at a good time as well.

"It's a big night out for Dollingstown and they'll want to come here and spring a surprise and cause a shock.

"We have to guard against that and do our jobs as well as we possibly can to progress into the next round.

"We don't want the shock to be at Dungannon Swifts.

"It's an opportunity to get into a quarter-final of the cup, it's a senior tournament that we want to win like every other team.

"We'll go about our business the best possible way and hopefully progress into the next round."

The two Premiership defeats in a row are the first time that’s happened to Dungannon this season and whilst being disappointed at that fact, McAree argued it shows how far they are progressing.

He added: "It's our 15th league game and it's our first back-to-back defeats.

"I think that shows where we've been and we've done extremely well. We are not naive to think we're going to finish third or fourth in the league at the end of the season.

"We are going to try and finish as high up in the league as we can but to do that, we have to get back on track as quickly as we can.

"Our next one isn't an easy one as we're at home to Cliftonville but our home results and performances have been good.