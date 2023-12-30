Defiant Oran Kearney has said Coleraine has "got to fight" as they aim to end a run of poor results.

The Bannsiders suffered their third successive defeat in the Sports Direct Premiership on Boxing Day as they were beaten 3-1 by Ballymena United on Warden Street.

A section of the club's fanbase let their feelings known towards Kearney during and after the contest, with a banner reading "Time's Up Oran".

It means Coleraine are now in a fight to preserve their top-six status as Carrick Rangers, Glenavon and today’s visitors Loughgall are all within a scatter of points of leapfrogging the Bannsiders.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney prepares his side for the visit of Loughgall this afternoon

However, Kearney - who has been at the club across two spells since 2011 - has vowed to carry on and bring in reinforcements during the upcoming January transfer window to help turn fortunes around.

"I'd be the first to hold my hand up and this season has been an indifferent one," he said.

"It's been tough in many different aspects and compounded by recent results on the pitch.

"We've got to fight and that's all we can do.

"January is coming up soon and it's important we use that window smartly.

"We need some fresh blood but with that, we need to get back players who have missed a big portion of the season."

The Bannsiders welcome Loughgall to The Showgrounds this afternoon but will be without the services of Conor McKendry who was dismissed in the Boxing Day defeat.

McKendry's exclusion adds to an ever-growing list of absentees at The Showgrounds, with Graham Kelly, Stephen O’Donnell, Lee Lynch, Josh Carson and Matthew Shevlin all sidelined through injury.

"We're missing players and bodies from our team that have the credentials to step up to the plate," Kearney added.

"At this moment in time, we lack that experience and know-how and it's hurting us.

"Hopefully, we can get some players back but it's tough.

"We've lost Conor through a crazy decision that he's made at the end of the game.