Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin says match-winning moments from Ben Kennedy was the exact reason why he brought the attacker to The Showgrounds.

The 27-year-old, who signed for the Sky Blues in the summer from Crusaders, scored a hat-trick as Ballymena picked up their first win of the season at the expense of Glenavon.

Kennedy’s two well-executed finishes had the Braidmen two goals ahead inside 20 minutes but Glenavon halved the deficit at the break as Keith Ward’s free-kick found the back of the net.

However, Kennedy bagged the match ball as he completed his hat-trick just four minutes after the restart to give some much-needed cheer to those at Ballymena.

Ballymena's hat-trick hero Ben Kennedy celebrates after scoring against Glenavon at The Showgrounds

Ervin told the club’s official media channels: "That's why we brought Ben to the football club for moments like that.

"I thought not only himself but the ones around him were also superb.

"I thought up until we scored the second goal, it's probably some of the best football that we've played since I've come here.

"It was really nice on the eye to watch...but once we went 2-0 up, it kind of tailed off a wee bit and I was disappointed with that and told the boys that at half-time.

"We told the guys the first 15 or 20 minutes of the second half was really important, especially the first couple of weeks of the season, that's when we conceded goals.

"We told them we had to stay in the game and keep things as they were and after four minutes, we scored a third goal which was really pleasing.”

Ervin said his players didn’t carry out instructions during last weekend’s loss to Dungannon Swifts and said those involved in first-team affairs owed the supporters a big performance.

"I'm over the moon as it's been a long time coming,” he stated.

"To be honest, the frustrations of last Saturday with the performance levels meant we owed the fans one tonight.

"We owed ourselves one and I thought overall from start to finish it was a really good, professional performance.

"I'm delighted we got the three goals, delighted to get the three (but) disappointed we've conceded the goal in the manner that we have.

"Things have been difficult in the last couple of weeks, so we've got to be happy with the three points.”

The Sky Blues were busy on transfer deadline day as Oisin Devlin and Ethan Devine joined the club on loan from Larne and Linfield respectively, with Andy McGrory sealing a move to Ballymacash Rangers.

"Oisin and Ethan coming into the club will help the challenge players have as there’s now loads of competition for places,” Ervin outlined.

“We are delighted to have those two join the squad.

"As for Andy, since I’ve been here, he’s been top drawer and maybe hasn’t played as much football as he would’ve liked.

"He maybe hasn’t been fit for as much as he would’ve liked but what Andy gave me in the changing room last year and this year to start off with was absolutely fantastic.