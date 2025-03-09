With a top-six spot firmly in their hands, Portadown boss Niall Currie is eager that his side "understand the gravity of the situation" they find themselves in.

The Ports chief made the comments after watching his players move into 6th spot in the table after a 1-0 win against Carrick Rangers at Shamrock Park.

When it looked like their dominance wasn't going to pay off, the hosts bagged the decisive goal late on when Josh Ukek bundled home a rebound with less than minutes to play.

Currie's side had lost their two Premiership encounters at Ballymena United and Coleraine but made use of home comforts as the battle for the top-six continues.

Josh Ukek celebrates his match-winning goal against Carrick Rangers

He told Portadown’s social media platforms after the game: "I thought we were super today.

"There was obviously a huge, huge disappointment with our performance last week.

"I wanted the players to hurt like we all did and our supporters made a two-hour trip and paid £15 to watch what we threw up last week.

"I thought we owed our supporters something today and I feel they saw a good performance.

"We nullified their threats, we controlled the game and we won our individual battles across the pitch.

"It was everything it wasn't last week in a crucial game.

"We had to make sure the boys understood the gravity of the situation as we still have the chance of having a wonderful season."

Only eight points separate third-placed Larne and Glenavon who are in tenth as the congested league table shows no sign of letting up.

As a result, Currie knows his side are on the cusp of achieving something special if they can maintain their top-six status for the post-split contests.

"It's a huge three points and it's safe to say that we're in a really, really good position,” he added.

"It's been such a rollercoaster season; there's been good times, good runs and bad runs.

"The big credit I'll give to the players is that we've always been able to bounce back - even in bad runs.

"I think we lost four or five games earlier in the season and then we went on a run of being undefeated.

"For a newly-promoted club to be sitting where we are is unbelievable...but I'd like to keep everyone calm.

"Wherever we finish, we finish but we want to finish the season properly and not go out with a whimper.

"Every game is a one-off game and we will try and win as many as we can.”

Despite being disappointed at the final outcome, Carrick Rangers counterpart Stephen Baxter praised his side for their efforts over the last seven days.

"I have congratulated the team on a fabulous effort this week,” he told Carrick Rangers’ social media platforms.

"The effort they put in for the Tuesday night game (a 1-0 win versus Larne) and today, the miles they’ve covered, the work-rate and discipline...I’ve nothing but admiration for the team.

"We were just unlucky here tonight...because on another day we would be 2-0 ahead before they score.

"The game was very tight out there, it was a very disciplined game from both teams and it was very hard fought.