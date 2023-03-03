The Canadian joined the Welders on loan from Glentoran in January, making an immediate impact. In February he conceded just one goal, keeping clean sheets against Glenavon, Ards, Annagh United and Newington.

He said: "I was gutted when I conceded against Knockbreda (in a 7-1 victory) because I wanted to finish the month without letting in a goal.

"But winning this award makes up for it. I'm just pleased I've been able to help the team improve. We're keeping clean sheets and winning games. It's a great thing to be part of."

The Welders won four games in February – including beating Glenavon in the Irish Cup, as well as drawing against Annagh United.