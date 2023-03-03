Welders shot stopper Michael Argyrides claims Player of the Month accolade
Harland and Wolff Welders goalkeeper Michael Argyrides has been named Championship Player of the Month for February by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.
The Canadian joined the Welders on loan from Glentoran in January, making an immediate impact. In February he conceded just one goal, keeping clean sheets against Glenavon, Ards, Annagh United and Newington.
He said: "I was gutted when I conceded against Knockbreda (in a 7-1 victory) because I wanted to finish the month without letting in a goal.
"But winning this award makes up for it. I'm just pleased I've been able to help the team improve. We're keeping clean sheets and winning games. It's a great thing to be part of."
The Welders won four games in February – including beating Glenavon in the Irish Cup, as well as drawing against Annagh United.
That surge of form has clawed the Welders up to fifth in the Championship table and they host Larne in the quarter-final of the Irish Cup.