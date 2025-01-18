Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels spoke to the press after today's loss at home to Crusaders

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels had no complaints with his side’s performance but acknowledged a lack of killer edge in front of goal proved to be their downfall in the home loss to Crusaders.

Here’s what he had to say after the 2-0 defeat at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"I think we are obviously disappointed to lose the game.

"Talk about outcomes vs performances and I think the outcome didn't reflect the performance.

"I think it's hard for me to be critical when they didn't create a chance.

"There was a wide free-kick which we didn't pick up and it was slack from our point of view.

"We are then 1-0 down but we should have been 3-0 ahead before they got that opportunity.

"We were denied a 1v1, hit the bar, hit the post and we spent the last 45 minutes inside Crusaders' 18-yard box.

"I don't mind the second goal in injury-time as we've completely gone to try and get something from the game.

"We just couldn't get across our man in the box, it wouldn't fall for us in the box or the execution of the finish wasn't right.

"When you spent the majority of the game inside the opponents 18-yard box, we had about 80 crosses into the box and we pinned them in...it's disappointing to have nothing to show from it.

LACK OF QUALITY/NOT BEING RUTHLESS:

"I think there's an element of maybe both there.

"I think the ruthlessness in front of goal is about the execution, it's about self-belief and we've taken our chances throughout the season but today we didn't - and that's football.

"Crusaders came and did a job on us in that they created very little but it's what happens in the opponent's box and we couldn't execute the finish.

"Corey (Smith) hits the post, Connor (Murray) hits the bar and Matthew (Shevlin) has had a few chances.

"Those define games and those are the differences.

WHAT DOES THE DEFEAT HAVE ON THE GROUP?:

"I think we've got to keep going and have self-belief in what we're doing.

"We've got to trust the process and the steps that we're making.