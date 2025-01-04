Armagh City manager Shea Campbell

Armagh City manager Shea Campbell says his side’s full focus is now on securing a top-six finish in the Championship after exiting the Irish Cup.

Here’s what he had to say after the 5-0 loss at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

WORST POSSIBLE START?

"The start wasn't in the game plan now.

"I thought we didn't let ourselves down.

"I know people will see we were beaten 5-0 but in the end Coleraine showed their class.

"I think for long periods we were well in the game, had some good play but obviously Coleraine are on a different level to ourselves.

"I thought they were excellent, very clinical and it was what it was at the end.

PLAYING AGAINST TOP FLIGHT CLUBS:

"It's always a learning curve when you come to a place like this.

"You have to learn fast and I said to the lads about concentration and things like that.

"The second goal just drifted off the shoulder for a corner kick and you can't do that at this level as you'll be punished.

"I think we were up against an uphill battle after the second goal.

BACK TO CHAMPIONSHIP DUTY:

"It's been a marvellous season for us so far with a good couple of cup runs.

"It was always going to be difficult task here today against a good side but if we can finish in the top six, it will have been an unreal season for us.