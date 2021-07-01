What will Jadon Sancho bring to Manchester United?

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what qualities the 21-year-old will bring to Old Trafford.

Ambition

Sancho could easily have been content to patiently wait for his first-team chance at Manchester City. Instead, at the tender age of 17, the former Watford and City youngster ambitiously opted to move abroad and prove himself. That drive has turned him into a Bundesliga star, England international and one of the most in-demand talents in world football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England's Jadon Sancho. Pic by PA.

Versatility

Should the deal be completed, Sancho would supplement United’s attacking talents of Marcus Rashford Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, ahead of Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes. Sancho’s adaptability will offer United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer further flexibility in attacking areas, having shown his ability to perform numerous roles in the final third for Dortmund, where he has also played as a wing-back.

Creativity

Blessed with quick feet, supreme balance and searing pace, Sancho unsettles defences and is a relentless attacking threat. Since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, Sancho has a combined goals and assists record of 78, which puts him into the top 10 across Europe’s leading divisions.

The promise of youth

United already have plenty of potential in their ranks – it is sometimes easy to forget Rashford is himself only 23 and Greenwood still 19. Having turned 21 in March, time is very much on his side for Sancho to be a star performer at Old Trafford over the next decade.

A cool head

Sancho’s ability is also backed up by end product, finishing the last Bundesliga campaign with eight goals and 11 assists. Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller is a big fan. “There are other dribblers with similar qualities in the Bundesliga,” the German frontman told Sports Buzzer. “But they don’t have this outstanding decision-making.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.