'You sign to help the team win games', says Glentoran goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai after scooping October's Player of the Month gong

Published 10th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

Glentoran goalkeeper Dániel Gyollai is the Sports Direct Premiership Player of the Month for October.

Gyollai enjoyed a fine month as the Glens, producing a stunning display in the shock 3-1 win over Linfield at Windsor Park and keeping a clean sheet against Dungannon Swifts.

Gyollai said: "I'm enjoying my time at The Oval. This is one of the best clubs I've been at. We're working hard, but results haven't always come our way. We need to change that.

"On a personal level, it's nice to win an individual prize but as a goalkeeper you don't sign for a club to win awards, you sign to help the team win games. That's my aim for the rest of the season."

Gyollai's Glentoran teammate and housemate Frankie Hvid was runner-up.

