Giants relishing the role of ‘important’ fans in Belfast

Last Saturday the Giants put six goals past the Star in reply for three, so they will know that they will be facing an uphill battle in Belfast.

Jordan Boucher says its important that the fans are back in the arena.

He says: “They are an important part of our team. Sometimes in a game isn’t going your way the fans are there to support us and lift us when we need a lift. Fans’ intensity can always get a team back on track. We appreciate every game that they turn up for.”

He adds: “It great fun to play in front of the fans and I just hoping that we can get two points for them as well.”

No doubt the Stars will get a Giants welcome to Belfast.

“They will definitely not be happy with how the first game against us went. So we can expect them to come out hard against us and try to get us out of our gameplan. If we stick to our system we won’t have much to worry about,” says Boucher.

The Giants are back on the road ahead of yet another game on Sunday against . . . the Stars in Dundee.

Face-off time tonight at the SSE Arena is at 7pm.

Full details on Covid arrangements can be found here on the Giants’s website.