Bryson DeChambeau ruins hands practising long driving ahead of Ryder Cup

DeChambeau will make his second appearance in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits from September 24-26, before also taking part in the Professional Long Drive World Championships in Mesquite, Nevada, from September 27 to October 1.

Speaking about his preparations for the latter event during the recent Tour Championship, the former US Open champion told Golf.com: “My hands are wrecked from it.

“People don’t realise how difficult long drive really is. In golf, it’s the one thing where you can judge your accomplishments by a number.

Bryson DeChambeau

“Not necessarily by going out and playing golf, because you can catch a sprinkler head or catch a bad break or bad wind. On Flightscope, you can see the ball speed number. And when you obtain a ball speed number, it’s so different and unique.

“It’s like a shot-putter shot-putting a new record number. You’re trying to find that full potential to break through.”

Asked how he would balance preparing for the Ryder Cup with his training for the long drive event, DeChambeau added: “I do it every week.

“Is it daunting? Hell yeah. At first, when I was trying to do it last year, it was very scary.