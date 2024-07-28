Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Conor Purcell edged overnight leader Joakim Lagergren to NI Open glory at Galgorm by one stroke.

“I’m over the moon and kind of lost for words,” he said following his first Challenge Tour triumph. “I’ve waited a long time for this and for it to happen, with all my family out here today, is just amazing.

“The support out there calmed me down. Knowing that they were all there to support me made a difference.

“Joakim is a fierce competitor and a proven winner, and he’s won here before, so I knew not to take him lightly.

Conor Purcell celebrates NI Open glory around Galgorm. (Photo by Patrick Bolger/Getty Images)

"I’m just pleased because I putted terribly today but I managed to get the job done.”

​Purcell was top of the Black Desert NI Open presented by Tom McKibbin leaderboard thanks to his final round of 71 for 13 under overall.

As a result, Purcell now sits fourth in the season-long Road to Mallorca Rankings off the win, marking a 20-spot climb.

He hit the turn in yesterday’s final round mixing two birdies and five bogeys searching for a spark, which arrived with an eagle on the par-five 10th hole to sit alongside Lagergren.

Then a dropped shot at 13 put Purcell one back and a change overall on the 15th featured his birdie and Lagergren’s bogey to put him on a solo lead for the first time on final day.

“I knew it was going to be tough but that there were chances on the back nine,” said Purcell. “It was a big momentum swing when I held the putt on the 10th for eagle.

“I missed a chance on 14 to get back level, but made a nice birdie to go one ahead on 15 and then played really good golf coming in.

“On 18, it was the calmest I felt all day.

"After a few loose shots at the start of the day, I got into the flow of things and felt very in control and knew the job I had to do.

“Every time you can have a win, you can shoot up the Rankings, but there’s still a lot of golf to play over the rest of the year.”England’s Jack Senior was solo third on three-under-par 67 followed by Robin Sciot-Siegrist of France two back.

It then follows a two-way-share of fifth on the final standings by Denmark’s Hamish Brown and Robin Williams from South Africa.