​Northern Ireland’s Dermot McElroy is hoping for home comfort when he steps up to tackle Galgorm this week in search of NI Open glory.

Having grown up in Ballymena, McElroy is familiar with the challenges provided by the parkland layout just a few miles from his childhood home – insider knowledge the 31-year-old is keen to maximise at the Black Desert NI Open presented by Tom McKibbin.

In search of a first title triumph on the Challenge Tour, McElroy is relishing the Galgorm event which starts today and runs until Sunday.​

“I’m very relaxed about this week,” said McElroy on the official Challenge Tour website. “I know this course so well, so I’m looking forward to it.

Northern Ireland's Dermot McElroy. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)

"It’ll be great to see a local crowd out here too, and my whole family will be watching.

"I play the course most days when I’m at home...it is very demanding off the tee so if you drive it well, generally you’ll score well.

"Your driver really does have to be razor sharp and then hopefully the rest falls into place.

“I know how to play it and I know what a good score is on a breezy day...and it’s always quite breezy here.”

McElroy enjoyed NI Open success back in 2022 when Galgorm played host to the final round of his seven-shot success on the Clutch Pro Tour calendar.

He steps up this week having recently placed tied 31st at the Euram Bank Open.

“I think I found something in my game last week,” he said. “I would say I’m quietly confident coming into this week.

“I’ve been changing about with my driver all year, and it hasn’t been up to the standard I’d want it, but I think I’ve found something that suits me.

"As I say, I’m quietly confident.”

It marks a ninth Challenge Tour appearance at the Galgorm venue, which hosted the inaugural NI Open in 2010.

Benjamin Hébert sits 13th in the Road to Mallorca rankings, having recorded four top-10 placings across the first 16 events in the 29-strong schedule.

“I think this season, consistency has been the strongest part of my game,” he said ahead of his NI Open start. “I did some good work during the winter.

"And it looks like it’s working.

“Over the last two years, I had some great rounds but then the day after it was very bad, but I think I’m managing that much better.

“On the Challenge Tour, we’re here to get in the top 20, to get a card for the DP World Tour, and for that you need very good results.

“Last month in Pléneuf in France I finished 12th which didn’t give me loads of points, but gave me a lot of confidence going to Le Vaudreuil where I finished solo second which has put me in a good position.”

He added: “It’s definitely a different game this week to the one we played last week and even at the start of the year in the UAE or India.

"I like these kind of conditions though.

“You have to shape the ball, playing low or high, draws and fades.