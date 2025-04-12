Former Ryder Cup captain confident Rory McIlroy 'evolution' means he's 'honing in' on Masters glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes a Rory McIlroy “evolution” means he’s closer than ever to ending his 11-year wait for major glory – and while it might not be this weekend, feels he’s “honing in” on Masters success.

Having won four of golf’s biggest titles between 2011-2014, Northern Irish ace McIlroy has suffered heartbreak on multiple occasions while trying to add to his tally, finishing second four times in a major championship since his last victory, including at last year’s US Open.

The Masters is the sole major that has eluded 35-year-old McIlroy to this point and it looked like that would continue after Thursday’s first round finished with double-bogeys at 15 and 17, but he roared back into contention on Friday, shooting a sensational 66 to sit tied-third going into the weekend, just two shots behind leader Justin Rose.

McIlroy was part of McGinley’s Team Europe that won the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in 2014 and the Irishman feels more confident than ever that the world number two has some special days ahead.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

"He turned on the heater around the turn,” McGinley said on Golf Channel. “Three, three, three, three on 10, 11, 12 and 13, you’re going to get it done with that run of scoring.

"I do think there’s an evolution going on with Rory McIlroy in a lot of ways. We’re seeing a more rounded player, we’re seeing a guy win with his B game and we’ve seen improvements in his mental game as well as in his putting.

"I think he’s honing in on this victory and maybe not this week, but he’s closer now than he has been in 11 years to winning a major championship.

"I do believe when he wins one he will win two or three.

"I have a feeling he might need to win another major before he can come back and complete the grand slam, but maybe I’m wrong, maybe he can complete both this week.

"I’m feeling more confident than I have done in the last 10 years that he’s going to win one of these majors very quickly.”

Reflecting on his second round, McIlroy said: “Overall I’m just really proud of myself with how I responded after the finish last night.

“I just had to remind myself I played really good golf yesterday and was not going to let two bad holes dictate the narrative for the rest of the week.

“Once I left the property I tried to leave what had happened here. I rushed home to see (daughter) Poppy before she went to bed and I feel like I did a good job of resetting.

“I had a good conversation with Bob Rotella (sports psychologist) about not pushing too hard too early, just tried to stay really, really patient and that was rewarded with a nice little stretch in the middle of the round.