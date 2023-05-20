As the rain poured at stages, the Northern Irishman would finish several shots behind the leaders heading into the final day after shooting an up and down round of 69.

Here is a hole-by-hole guide of his 18 holes on round three at Oak Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOLE 1 - A lovely tee shot down the centre of the fairway. An approach shot would miss the green but a good lye would allow Rory to get up and down for his four. PAR.

Rory McIlroy plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club

HOLE 2 - A good tee shot would allow McIlroy to attack the green which he duly obliged. However, a lengthy birdie putt never looked likely as Rory had to settle for another four. PAR.

HOLE 3 - The par 3 would see McIlroy send his tee shot to within 5ft of the pin. This allowed for a simple tap-in. BIRDIE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOLE 4 - A drive off the tie would go into the rough on the left-hand side of the fairway. McIlroy would make the green in three but a birdie was out of reach. PAR.

HOLE 5 - Another expert iron would see Rory go close at the par 3 and this would be rewarded with yet another two to move -2. BIRDIE.

HOLE 6 - A tee shot would see McIlroy perfectly placed in the middle of the fairway but his approach to the green would make things awkward. A poor chip would be punished as Rory couldn't save par, although a tough bogey putt was converted. BOGEY.

HOLE 7 - McIlroy would find himself back in the bunker on the 7th after two strokes. However, a superb escape meant he was able to preserve his four. PAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOLE 8 - McIlroy would move back to level par after he was unable to save his par. A tee shot would find the rough and when he left an 8 foot putt for par he couldn't convert. BOGEY.

HOLE 9 - A tee shot and approach would see McIlroy at the rough at the edge of the green. Despite a good chip out, Rory would miss his par putt to move to +1. BOGEY.

HOLE 10 - A wayward tee shot would present McIlroy with problems but the Holywood man was able to retrieve the situation by finding the green. However, he would be unable to start the back nine with a 3. PAR.

HOLE 11 - The par 3's had been kind to McIlroy and his tee shot would give him another chance of a birdie, however, the putt wouldn't go into the cup. PAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOLE 12 - McIlroy needed a surge of birdies to get back into contention and he would make the perfect start on the 12th. An iron shot after a good drive would leave a simple putt which he arrowed in. BIRDIE.

HOLE 13 - The par 5 would give McIlroy a chance of getting back under par. After laying up with his second, Rory would delightfully go close with his approach into the green. A birdie putt would fall into the cup for a precious 4. BIRDIE.

HOLE 14 - The one place Rory didn’t want to drive was right...and he did just that. A chip onto the green left a lengthy birdie look and despite a good effort, he left with a four. PAR.

HOLE 15 - The par 3 would start bad for Rory as he sent his tee shot right and a difficult up and down would present itself. McIlroy chipped onto the green and held a great putt for his save. PAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOLE 16 - A superb drive and wedge would see McIlroy have a good look for a birdie. The putter would work its magic as the putt went into the centre of the cup for -2. BIRDIE.

HOLE 17 - However, that momentum would be short lived as McIlroy had problems off the tie and then his second found a bunker. His third failed to find the green, with Rory just doing enough to get up and down for a five. BOGEY.