McIlroy once again was grouped with Tom Kim and Sam Burns with his tee time being brought forward by 30 minutes due to the expectant bad weather.

After posting a level par 72 on the opening day, McIlroy knew he needed to post a low score to get back into contention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he would have a miserable second round as his card contained seven bogeys and just two birdies as he finished five-over par.

Rory McIlroy and his caddie caddie Harry Diamond react on the eighth green during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Here is a hole-by-hole guide from his disappointing day at Augusta National.

HOLE ONE: A drive off the tie would see the ball land in the middle of the fairway. A wedge was short of the pin which left a lengthy putt for birdie, which was slightly under hit. PAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOLE TWO: Rory would reach the par 5 but could only send his drive into the bunker. This forced Rory to play out which left a chip into the green. However, his third shot would be overhit and then he under hit his fourth as the ball failed to go onto the green. McIlroy was able to get up and down for a six. BOGEY.

HOLE THREE: A drive would go close to the green but yet again another chip would go wrong as the ball went through the green and into the rough. He failed to get up and down which made it back-to-back bogeys and +2 for the tournament. BOGEY.

HOLE FOUR: The difficult start would continue for McIlroy as he would send his iron at the par 3 long. A chipped second would go within a matter of inches of finding the cup with Rory saving his three. PAR.

HOLE FIVE: A great drive would see McIlroy find the middle of the fairway. Paul McGinley on Sky Sports commentary said: “He’s out of the tournament now, he’s got nothing to lose and that’s often the time when he goes.” McIlroy would send an iron into the heart of the green but a birdie chance would come and go as his sluggish and slow start continued. PAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOLE SIX: An approach into the par 3 was slightly pulled and landed nowhere near the pin which brought a sarcastic chuckle from McIlroy. That laugh would turn to frustration as Rory sent his birdie putt miles past the hole and he was unable to save his par as he slipped to +3. BOGEY.

HOLE SEVEN: A poor drive would see McIlroy go left into the pine straw and his recovery shot was well short of the green. An approach shot landed short and Rory was unable to save his par as he recorded back-to-back bogeys yet again to go +4. BOGEY.

HOLE EIGHT: McIlroy would fail to take advantage of a stunning drive on the par 5 as he hit a second into the rough on the left-hand side. His chip shot gave him a good chance of securing a birdie but the putt lipped the hole as he ended up with a 5. PAR.

HOLE NINE: The Northern Irishman would see a tee shot at the ninth go within a wedge of the green. However, not for the first time, McIlroy’s approach would let him down as he was nowhere near the pin. A lengthy putt would go extremely close but all Rory could muster was a 4. PAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOLE TEN: It would be more of the same for McIlroy as he reached the back nine. A lovely tee shot wouldn’t be rewarded as McIlroy’s iron into the green landed well short. Rory was up almost immediately with his birdie attempt as he secured a 4. PAR.

HOLE ELEVEN: Rory knew he needed a strong finish to ensure he would make the weekend – so it would have been a relief to see his tee shot find the fairway. That was as good as it got as a way ward iron entered the water as McIlroy’s body language tells you everything you needed to know. To his credit, McIlroy was able to get up and down but a bogey 5 is not what the doctor ordered as he moved to +5. BOGEY.

HOLE TWELVE: When it doesn’t rain, it pours. A shot into the par 3 is short and lands in the bunker. Dame Laura Davies says on Sky Sports: “Nothing is going right for him.” McIlroy is able to get out of the hazard and makes his 3. PAR.

HOLE THIRTEEN: Rory needed a strong surge to make the cut and he would see a lengthy drive reach the fairway on the par 5. Knowing he needed to attack, McIlroy would hit his second into the green giving him an outside chance of an eagle. As the rain tumbled, McIlroy would miss out on a 3 but he would secure his first birdie of the day to move to +4. BIRDIE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOLE FOURTEEN: The birdie train needed to continue for McIlroy and he would give himself the best chance as a good tee shot was followed up by an approach shot into the green. However, his putt never looked in as he had to settle for a 4. PAR.

HOLE FIVETEEN: Knowing he had nothing to lose, McIlroy would attack the par 5 and was close to the pin after a drive and splendid iron from the fairway sends the ball to within six feet. Paul McGinley told Sky Sports that McIlroy has an “internal expectation” as he is on “the threshold of history” as Rory misses his eagle chance but converts to make it +3. BIRDIE.

HOLE SIXTEEN: McGinley further tells Sky Sports that McIlroy’s performance will be “a body blow” to the Ulsterman. His tee shot at 16 isn’t favourable as he hits near the patrons at the back of the green. A chip shot was excellent but somehow he fails to capitalise from close range as he moved back to +4. BOGEY.

HOLE SEVENTEEN: McIlroy knew he needed to finish with two birdies to be certain of making the cut. A drive and an iron would find the back of the green and a downhill put for birdie. Unfortunately, that failed to materialise as he had to settle for a 4. PAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad