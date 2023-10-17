News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Northern Irish trio selected for Team Ireland ahead of World Amateur Team Championships later this month

Three local golfers are set to take to the fairways in the United Arab Emirates for the World Amateur Team Championships later this month.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 17th Oct 2023, 17:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Malone golfer Matthew McClean - who competed at the Masters and US Open earlier this year - has been selected to represent Team Ireland, alongside Alex Maguire, Liam Nolan and Niall MacSweeney.

Similarly, Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle) and Naoimh Quigg (City of Derry) have been named in Team Ireland's ladies team alongside Sara Byrne and Aine Donegan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 33rd men’s championship for the Eisenhower Trophy will be held from 18–21 October and the 30th women’s championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy will be held from 25-28 October.

Most Popular
Belfast's Matthew McClean has been selected for Team Ireland at the upcoming World Amateur Team ChampionshipsBelfast's Matthew McClean has been selected for Team Ireland at the upcoming World Amateur Team Championships
Belfast's Matthew McClean has been selected for Team Ireland at the upcoming World Amateur Team Championships

The Championships were originally set to be held in Dubai but a recent move to Abu Dhabi will see the Championships contested at the National Course at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

This marks the first time the event, which dates back to 1958, will be held in the Middle East. It also will be the first to be held with a reduced scope of one golf course and 36 teams to lessen the cost and complexity of hosting the event, as approved at the IGF’s 2018 biennial meeting.

Furthermore, it will be the first to be held during an odd year to avoid same-year conflict with future Summer Olympic Games, following a decision by the IGF Administrative Committee to hold every future World Amateur Team Championships beyond 2022 on odd years.

First held in 1958, the World Amateur Team Championships includes 72 holes of stroke play competition. Each country fields two or three players with the two lowest scores counting per round.