Three local golfers are set to take to the fairways in the United Arab Emirates for the World Amateur Team Championships later this month.

Malone golfer Matthew McClean - who competed at the Masters and US Open earlier this year - has been selected to represent Team Ireland, alongside Alex Maguire, Liam Nolan and Niall MacSweeney.

Similarly, Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle) and Naoimh Quigg (City of Derry) have been named in Team Ireland's ladies team alongside Sara Byrne and Aine Donegan.

The 33rd men’s championship for the Eisenhower Trophy will be held from 18–21 October and the 30th women’s championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy will be held from 25-28 October.

Belfast's Matthew McClean has been selected for Team Ireland at the upcoming World Amateur Team Championships

The Championships were originally set to be held in Dubai but a recent move to Abu Dhabi will see the Championships contested at the National Course at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

This marks the first time the event, which dates back to 1958, will be held in the Middle East. It also will be the first to be held with a reduced scope of one golf course and 36 teams to lessen the cost and complexity of hosting the event, as approved at the IGF’s 2018 biennial meeting.

Furthermore, it will be the first to be held during an odd year to avoid same-year conflict with future Summer Olympic Games, following a decision by the IGF Administrative Committee to hold every future World Amateur Team Championships beyond 2022 on odd years.