Open Championship: Difficult day at the office for Darren Clarke and Tom McKibbin at Royal Troon
Clarke was one of the early starters and started the day at +6 but he would drop two shots in the opening nine holes after bogeys on 5 and 7.
The back nine would also see three further shots go as Clarke posted a 5 on the par 4 11th, as well as a double bogey 6 on the par 4 13th.
It means the 2011 champion will start Sunday's final round on +11.
Meanwhile, McKibbin finished his third round +9 for the tournament after a challenging 18 holes on the Scottish links.
The 21-year-old bogeyed the first and then had a disastrous triple-bogey at the par 5th sixth and then double-bogeyed the 8th.
The back nine would see McKibbin start with a bogey but he would card his first birdies of the day on 15 and 16.
Unfortunately, McKibbin would also drop a shot at the last.
