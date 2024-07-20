Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Irish pair Darren Clarke and Tom McKibbin were both in action on round three of the Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Clarke was one of the early starters and started the day at +6 but he would drop two shots in the opening nine holes after bogeys on 5 and 7.

The back nine would also see three further shots go as Clarke posted a 5 on the par 4 11th, as well as a double bogey 6 on the par 4 13th.

It means the 2011 champion will start Sunday's final round on +11.

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke (left) plays from the 1st fairway during day three of The Open at Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

Meanwhile, McKibbin finished his third round +9 for the tournament after a challenging 18 holes on the Scottish links.

The 21-year-old bogeyed the first and then had a disastrous triple-bogey at the par 5th sixth and then double-bogeyed the 8th.

The back nine would see McKibbin start with a bogey but he would card his first birdies of the day on 15 and 16.