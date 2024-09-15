Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home supporters almost got the perfect ending at Royal County Down on Sunday after Rory McIlroy fell just short of lifting his first-ever professional title in Northern Ireland, losing out to Rasmus Hojgaard in a dramatic Irish Open finale – a memory which will stick with those attendance, likely for the wrong reasons.

The highest-ranked player in the draw and winner of 17 DP World Tour titles – alongside four majors – McIlroy was considered favourite before a ball was even struck and lived up to that billing in front of thousands in Newcastle – until heartbreak at the 17th when a misjudged putt left him with too much to do.

A large majority of the crowd were undoubtedly present to see McIlroy in action – this was his first time playing in Northern Ireland since 2019 – and the long traffic queues heading into the County Down town alongside snaking lines of spectators at the entrance were yet more signals that a superstar was in town.

The 35-year-old had made a habit of starting quickly this week and Sunday was no different, firing an early warning sign to any competitors hoping he’d slip up by producing a birdie at the first hole. Remarkably, McIlroy picked up six shots at the par-five first across four rounds with consecutive eagles on Friday and Saturday amongst his highlights.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy gestures to the crowd on the 18th hole during day four of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, County Down. PIC: Peter Morrison/PA Wire.

Playing partner Matteo Manassero and Englishman Daniel Smith emerged from the pack as potential contenders in the early stages of McIlroy’s final round, but it was 23-year-old Hojgaard, who started the day on three-under before shooting six-under in a brilliant final display, that poised the true threat.

McIlroy will likely look back at missed putts on eight and nine as opportunities that went begging, while an aggressive approach to his first putt at the 17th – seconds after Hojgaard had produced another birdie at the final hole – was ultimately the decisive factor.

As the Holywood native said in his post-round press conference, he’s “unfortunately” getting used to near misses – a devastating defeat at the US Open this summer extended a decade-long wait for a fifth major.

Despite coming second-best looking inevitable while marching down the final fairway, the crowd rose to their feet – a reaction which McIlroy commented on – and thousands attempted to add a few inches to his eagle putt on 18 which would have sent the action to a play-off, but it ultimately came up just short.

It was still a successful return to Northern Ireland for one of their favourite sons – he missed the cut at this same venue nine years ago – and it’s a true mark of his character that despite disappointment, he stuck around to sign autographs for young supporters.

Local golfing fans won’t have to wait quite as long to see McIlroy in action again – he’ll be home for the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush next year, and admits this setback has only given him more motivation for an attack on the title.