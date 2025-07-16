RANKED: Which 10 players have the best chance of winning The Open at Royal Portrush according to probability?

Opta Analyst’s FRACAS (Field Rating and Course-Adjusted Strokes Gained) prediction model, which correctly fancied Rory McIlroy’s historic win at The Masters, has been put to work again and spat out the 10 players with the best chance of coming out on top on the north coast.
Here’s who they predict will have a big tournament – and it’s no surprise to see who is sitting in number one spot.
1. Scottie Scheffler - Win probability: 18.7%
The world number one has dominated golf in recent times, and is gunning for a fourth major championship. Victory here would put him a US Open away from completing the career Grand Slam, just like Rory McIlroy did at the Masters in April. Photo: Andrew Redington
2. Jon Rahm - Win probability: 7.1%
It's not Rory McIlroy who is Scheffler's closest rival according to Opta but Jon Rahm, who has enjoyed previous success on the north coast, winning the Irish Open at Portstewart in 2017. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS
3. Rory McIlroy - Win probability: 6.7%
Rory McIlroy winning his second Open on home soil would be the perfect ending to this week's tournament for many and he is rated as the third-most likely champion Photo: Alex Slitz
4. Russell Henley - Win probability: 4.9%
Russell Henley has never won a major title but he finished fifth at Royal Troon last year and could fancy his chances of improving that result in Portrush Photo: Christian Petersen
