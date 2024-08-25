Rory McIlroy and Tom McKibbin fail to get back into contention during final rounds on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour respectively
The 35-year-old started seven shots behind leader Bradley and needed a fast start but he would bogey the first and seventh holes, with a birdie arriving at the 6th.
The back nine would start with a bogey and a birdie, with McIlroy then dropping a shot on the 13th. However, three birdies would be carded on 14, 16 and 17 to finish on -6.
McIlroy will now turn his attentions to the Tour Championship finale at East Lake next week, with the winner in line to receive a cheque of $25 million.
Only 30 players will make the field and McIlroy is projected to start in 6th place in the standings.
Bradley held off competition from Sam Burns, Adam Scott and Ludvig Aberg to lift the top prize.
Meanwhile, fellow Northern Ireland native Tom McKibbin missed out on winning the Danish Golf Championship on the DP World Tour.
He entered the final round seven strokes behind and carded a final round 69 to finish -7 and tied for 10th.
The winner was Frederic Lacroix who claimed his maiden title on the tour.
Frenchman Lacroix began the day four shots off the lead but closed the gap with three birdies on the front nine before powering clear of the chasing pack with three more gains after the turn.
His flawless final-round 65 saw him finish the tournament on 14 under par, four strokes clear of nearest challengers Romain Langasque and Lucas Bjerregaard.
