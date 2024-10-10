Rory McIlroy confirmed for 2025 Dubai Desert Classic as Northern Ireland star bids for record fifth title
The Northern Ireland star will bid to retain the Dallah Trophy at the Emirates Golf Club from January 16-19 next year.
McIlroy, the world number three, is aiming to become the first five-time winner of the event after previous successes at the tournament in 2009, 2015, 2023 and this year.
He is also bidding to win the trophy for a third consecutive time.
Following confirmation of his intention to return to the event next year, McIlroy will headline a world-class list of competitors at the prestigious Rolex Series event on the 2025 Race to Dubai, which offers a $9million prize pool.
McIlroy said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to the Emirates Golf Club for the 2025 event. This is a tournament I relish playing and continuing my run here by adding a fifth title would be really special and an ideal way to kick off 2025.
“The support we get in Dubai is always fantastic, it’s an incredible course with a great atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to what is always a competitive event.”
Back in January, McIlroy went into the weekend ten shots back before a stunning third-round 63 put him into the final group on Sunday.
He then turned a two-shot deficit into a four-shot lead with six holes to play in the final round – including birdies on the eighth and ninth, renowned as two of the most difficult holes at the Emirates Golf Club.
The Northern Irishman went on to win by one stroke and lift the Dallah Trophy for a record fourth time, moving ahead of fellow multiple Major winner Ernie Els’ trio of wins.