​Rory McIlroy will defend his Hero Dubai Desert Classic crown in January.

​The Northern Ireland star will bid to retain the Dallah Trophy at the Emirates Golf Club from January 16-19 next year.

McIlroy, the world number three, is aiming to become the first five-time winner of the event after previous successes at the tournament in 2009, 2015, 2023 and this year.

He is also bidding to win the trophy for a third consecutive time.

Rory McIlroy won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic trophy for a fourth time this year

Following confirmation of his intention to return to the event next year, McIlroy will headline a world-class list of competitors at the prestigious Rolex Series event on the 2025 Race to Dubai, which offers a $9million prize pool.

McIlroy said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to the Emirates Golf Club for the 2025 event. This is a tournament I relish playing and continuing my run here by adding a fifth title would be really special and an ideal way to kick off 2025.

“The support we get in Dubai is always fantastic, it’s an incredible course with a great atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to what is always a competitive event.”

Back in January, McIlroy went into the weekend ten shots back before a stunning third-round 63 put him into the final group on Sunday.

He then turned a two-shot deficit into a four-shot lead with six holes to play in the final round – including birdies on the eighth and ninth, renowned as two of the most difficult holes at the Emirates Golf Club.