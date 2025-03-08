Rory McIlroy hits the weekend still in the hunt for Arnold Palmer Invitational glory – with leader and long-time friend Shane Lowry admitting drawing personal motivation from his playing partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIlroy’s second successive round of 70 around the Bay Hill course left him four off the pace in pursuit of a title he won in 2018.

Friday’s second round proved more successful for Lowry as his 67 for a five-under scorecard moved him top by two over previous leader Wyndham Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Lowry highlighted his delight and drive from tackling the course alongside McIlroy.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“You're out there with one of the best golfers in the world, with big crowds, great golf course, lovely weather, what's not to like?" said Lowry, as reported by Sky Sports. "It's easy to get up for something like that.

"I feel like I thrive in those situations...I enjoyed my couple of days and I feel like we did play off each other a little bit.

"I know he probably feels like he could be better, but he's still in a great position going into the weekend."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37-year-old Lowry dropped just one shot and birdied the final hole to top the leaderboard on eight under par.

McIlroy, tied for fifth, was was joined on four under by Jason Day, who hit the round of the day with a 64.

McIlroy’s round featured birdies on the third, sixth, 13th, 16th and 17th with bogeys over the second, fifth and final holes.

Clark got a stroke of luck on his way to a 71.

The American’s tee shot on the par-four third hit the fairway, bounced in the air and landed back in its own pitch mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PGA Tour rules committee later confirmed Clark did not violate any rules when he took relief – which he would have done had his ball landed in a different pitch mark.

A statement read: “After reviewing video of Wyndham Clark’s tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the PGA Tour rules committee determined that the ball returned to its own pitch mark, which entitled Clark to free relief.”

Clark went on to par the hole.