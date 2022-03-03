Rory McIlroy takes clubhouse lead at Bay Hill with first-round 65

McIlroy, who has one victory and four top-10 finishes in his seven previous appearances at this prestigious event, began his week with a seven-under round of 65, three better than Graeme McDowell, Sungjae Jim, Will Zalatoris, and Adam Scott among the early starters.

“I think you turn up at any course where you’ve had success and automatically you’re going to have some confidence coming in,” McIlroy said.

“I’ve shot some really nice scores here. I think the last couple of years I’ve opened up the tournament really well with scores similar to what I shot today.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course

Though McIlroy, starting on the back nine, had an early bogey on the par-four 11th, he responded with two birdies and then sank a 41-foot putt for an eagle on the par-five 16th.

The Northern Irishman picked up another shot to make the turn at four under and stretched his lead with three birdies in four between the third and sixth holes.

“I feel there’s a nice flow to this course where you can really build a score,” McIlroy added. You have par-fives, one every few holes, and you’ve got a couple of scorable par-fours.