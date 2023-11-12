Rory McIlroy to collect fifth Race to Dubai title as Max Homa's success means Northern Irishman can't be caught at next week's DP World Tour Championship
The Northern Irishman is more than 2,000 points clear in the standings, meaning he can't be caught by Jon Rahm at next week's season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Since the Race to Dubai format was introduced in 2009, McIlroy has also been crowned as the European Tour's number one player in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2022.
This year, McIlroy is on 5164 ranking points which is 2083 more than second-placed Rahm, with next week's event at the Jumierah Estates worth 2000 points to the winner.
The 34-year-old has competed in only nine Tour counting events, but wins at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the Scottish Open, as well as finishing runner-up at the US Open helped him get over the line.