Rory McIlroy has won a fifth Race to Dubai crown without hitting a single shot after Max Homa's victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City.

The Northern Irishman is more than 2,000 points clear in the standings, meaning he can't be caught by Jon Rahm at next week's season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Since the Race to Dubai format was introduced in 2009, McIlroy has also been crowned as the European Tour's number one player in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2022.

This year, McIlroy is on 5164 ranking points which is 2083 more than second-placed Rahm, with next week's event at the Jumierah Estates worth 2000 points to the winner.

Rory McIlroy will win a fifth Race to Dubai crown, regardless of what happens at next week’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship