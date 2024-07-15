Rory McIlroy plays a chip shot on the fifth hole of the Scottish Open final round. (Photo by Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

​Defending champion Rory McIlroy finished in a six-way tie for fourth on 14 under following a closing 68 at the Scottish Open.

The Northern Irishman’s bid to become the first player to win back-to-back Scottish Open titles looked to be over after he followed two early birdies with dropped shots on the seventh and ninth to fall five off the pace in the tournament eventually won by home hero Robert MacIntyre.

When asked to reflect on his week – which featured a first appearance since US Open heartbreak and final outing leading into the season’s final major, the Open Championship - McIlroy said: ”Yeah, got a shot worse every day...65, 66, 67, 68.”

He continued: “Felt like I was hitting good putts over the weekend, and definitely greens got a lot slower when that rain came in yesterday, and then I couldn't really get a handle on them today.

"I was leaving a lot of putts short, and when they do get that slow, I actually find it a little trickier to read them.

“So I had a lot of chances that I wasn't able to convert, and that was sort of the story of the week.

"Felt like the ball-striking was there pretty much every day.

"There was a few scrappy bits here and there but overall, it was a good week to see where my game is heading into next week, especially after the back of three weeks off.

"You know, overall, pleased with the week with one eye on trying to defend here but obviously with an eye on trying to get prepared for Troon as well.”

McIlroy looked back over the Scottish Open as “a solid week”.

“I felt like I left a lot of shots out there over the course of four days but off the back of three weeks off, I guess to be expected,” he said after the final round. "The reason that I like to play the week before the majors is to knock a little bit of rust off and try to get sharp.

"And I feel like I've done that this week.

"It would have been nice to be at the business end of the tournament and really contend.