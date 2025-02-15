Rory McIlroy heads into the penultimate round of The Genesis Invitational with a clear target – “birdie the easy holes”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland favourite sits three off leader Davis Thompson and two behind world number one Scottie Scheffler following a second-round 67 at Torrey Pines which offered early promise but ended with a sense of par-five frustration.

Five birdies across an eight-hole run pushed McIlroy into the spotlight before three consecutive five-shot finishes that included two bogeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His back nine produced moments to savour including a superb approach into the 15th towards his second birdie of that leg and a slick wedge to two feet over the penultimate hole helped move him back down to a five-under tally.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt on the 18th green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

However, he failed to take advantage of the par-five final 18th and McIlroy reflected on the need for improvement in that particular area following Friday’s outing.

"I hit a lot of really good shots,” said McIlroy on the PGA Tour website. “I played well for the most part...I scrambled well.

“I just didn’t take advantage of the par 5s...look, I made up for it in other places, which was nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I know going into the weekend I’m going to have to play the par 5s better.”

He comes into Saturday’s third round (7.25pm tee-off, UK time) with a tally of two birdies from the eight par-five tests to date after an opening 72.

McIIroy added on the PGA Tour website: “I need to take advantage of the par 5s better...especially when a golf course like this is playing so tough, you need to birdie the easy holes and (capitalise on) the chances that it presents.

“Luckily, I made up for that in other areas today.”

Scheffler finished with a five-under 67 despite only hitting five fairways in San Diego.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m definitely going to try to be in the fairway a bit more tomorrow,” said Scheffler, as reported by PA. “I felt today was a day when I survived without driving the ball very well and I’m going to need to drive it better over the last couple of days.”