World number one Scottie Scheffler has revealed he receives calls and messages from United States president Donald Trump after he wins tournaments.

Golf-loving Trump will attend the first day of the Ryder Cup this week as the United States begin their bid to regain the trophy when they take on Europe at Bethpage Black in New York on Friday.

The president is due to visit the course during the first day of competitive action and Scheffler says the US team are honoured by his presence, amid a glowing endorsement of Trump.

Scheffler said: “The president is kind of funny. He loves the game of golf, he loves supporting golfers and I get a call or a text from him sometimes after wins.

Scottie Scheffler of Team USA signing autographs for spectators at the Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale, New York ahead of the Ryder Cup. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

“He just loves the game of golf and he’s one of those guys when you’re around him, he does such a good job of feeding confidence into everybody around him.

“That was one of the things I noticed a lot with the little bit of time I spent with him, is he treats everybody the same and treats people with the utmost respect.

“Whether you’re the person serving us lunch or the caddie on the golf course or the guy who’s the president of the club that we’re at, he treats everybody like they’re the greatest person in the world.

“I don’t think he has any plans to address us as a team, but I’m sure if things go well, we’ll hear from him this week.”

Trump’s visit to Bethpage Black comes amid a divided political landscape following the assassination of influencer Charlie Kirk a fortnight ago and the subsequent temporary cancellation of television host Jimmy Kimmell.

Scheffler described it as a “tough few weeks for our country”, but said that his team were all ready to rally for their country.

“I think our team as a whole, we’re very proud to be Americans. I think the flag means a lot to us,” he said.

“Being here in New York I think is very special as well and to have the President here.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that’s been going on and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America – albeit being in a golf tournament – is extremely important for us.

“We’re excited to be on home soil with the home crowd and we’re ready to get this tournament started.”

US captain Keegan Bradley played down the prospect of Trump addressing the team but said his presence would be “something that everyone will remember forever”.

“I think President Trump is a pretty busy guy. I’m just thrilled he’s going to be here,” Bradley said.

“I really look forward to what that first tee is going to be like with the President on it.

“I think this first tee at Bethpage is going to be a sporting event to remember and then you add on the President of the United States standing there, I really think it’s going to be something that everyone will remember forever.

“I’m deeply honoured that he is going to come support our team at the Ryder Cup.

“I think any time you can be around a current President is a pretty phenomenal thing, but when you’re representing your country at a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having him there to support you is something that is just absolutely incredible.

“I’m really grateful to him for doing that for us.”

Europe captain Luke Donald did not bite when asked whether Trump’s visit could be a distraction, instead focusing on what it meant for the status of the Ryder Cup.

“It just shows how big the Ryder Cup is,” Donald said. “You’ve got to see that as a mark of respect.

“President Trump is obviously a big supporter of golf and he knows a lot of the players this week and has met them before.