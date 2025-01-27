Rory McIlroy makes his TGL debut this evening as Tiger Woods' team are the opposition

Rory McIlroy makes his Tomorrow Golf League (TGL) debut this evening as his Boston Common Golf team takes on Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC.

McIlroy and Woods are co-founders of the competition which is now in its fourth week.

TGL is a new fast-paced, indoor team competition in which the action is played out on two highly sophisticated golf simulators and combines virtual and real-life play.

The SoFi Center houses a playing area roughly the size of a football pitch. Half of the arena is dedicated to ‘screen play’, where players hit balls from a natural surface.

When the ball lands within 50 yards of the virtual pin, the action then switches to the other half in a short-game area which includes an adjustable green.

RESULTS SO FAR:

The competition started with the Bay GC sealing a 9-2 victory over New York GC as Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark defeated Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler.

In week two, fifteen-time major winner Woods made his bow in the competition alongside Max Homa and Kevin Kisner for Jupiter Links GC, but they were thrashed 12-1 by Los Angeles, comprising Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.

Last time out Atlanta Drive GC, comprising Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay. beat New York GC trio Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young.

TEAMS:

McIlroy leads the way for Boston Common alongside Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott. Three of four players for each team play per match, meaning Hideki Matusyama sits this one out.

Jupiter Links GC will have Woods, Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim playing. Missing out is Max Homa.

HOW TO WATCH: