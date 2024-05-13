Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rory McIlroy believes he is a better player now than when he last secured a major title in 2014.

The Northern Irishman will hope to end a near ten-year wait for one of the sport's big prizes as he competes in this week's PGA Championship at Valhalla.

The Louisville venue will bring back fond memories for McIlroy as it was the scene for that last major triumph as he beat Phil Mickleson by a single stroke.

McIlroy has posted 20 top-10 finishes in majors since that win in 2014 but the 35-year-old was quick to point out other accomplishments he has achieved in the game since then.

Rory McIlroy holds the trophy after winning the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Sunday

"I feel like I've been banging this drum for the last few years but I'm a way better player now than I was back then," he told reporters after his success at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.

"I haven't had the major record to back that up but I've had the wins, I've done everything else there is to do in the game since 2014 - the only thing I need to do is get another major.

"A win like this heading into the PGA Championship is good prep for that."

The aforementioned victory at the Wells Fargo Championship was McIlroy's fourth at the tournament after wins in 2010, 2015 and 2021.

The Holywood native said that if he knew how his career would have progressed after his first, he wouldn’t have believed it and that he is “grateful” to be competing at a world-class level.

"I don't know what's more unbelievable - winning a PGA Tour event for the fourth time or getting my 26th,” he stated.

"Whenever I hit some of these milestones or do these things, I always think back to the 20-year-old me playing in this tournament for the first time.

"If I had known back then that this was how everything was going to pan out, I probably wouldn't have believed you.

"Any time things like this happen...I feel incredibly lucky and grateful that I have the opportunity to do what I do.