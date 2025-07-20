Former Open champion Jordan Spieth has given Royal Portrush Golf Club the green light after finishing this year’s tournament on two-under-par.

The three-time major winner was one of the early starters in Sunday’s final round as he carded a three-under-par round of 68.

Spieth also competed on the Dunluce links back in 2019, finishing in a tie for 20th, therefore he has been well-accustomed to the challenges posed by Royal Portrush.

Speaking to the media after bringing his four days to an end, the 2017 Open Champion also heaped praise on the fans who came out in their droves throughout the week.

“They're the best in the world,” he said.

"The Open always has the best fans in the world – the most knowledgeable.

"We have these giant grandstands. This is one of the better viewings.

"I think, Open courses because of the dramatic topography, so you get -- some Opens would be very hard for a spectator to view if you're not in a grandstand, but here you had all the par-3s, you had some great spots for people to see, and all the par-3s were really awesome this week.

“This is one of my favourite Open venues, but in general, the crowds at any Open are typically the best in the world.”

The 31-year-old confessed that his only regret from the week is that he didn’t arrive on the north coast as early as he did back in 2019.

He stated: “I got in late this week, and I didn't really get to venture out much.

"But I did the last time I was here in '19. I was here a little early and was able to be in Dublin for a couple days and then go up to Portrush early before we played.

"This year I didn't have the luxury, but hopefully next time.”

When pressed for what his favourite hole is at Royal Portrush, Spieth responded: “The 5th hole is great, isn't it? I think they did a great job with the pins.

"With what the wind conditions were going to be, if you took it on and hit a nice shot, it was a birdie hole, and if you didn't, you had to play it really safe, even from a chip shot.