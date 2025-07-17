Thousands watch Rory McIlroy tee off at 2025 Open Championship as Northern Ireland great looks to banish Royal Portrush demons
This feels like appointment viewing, not just because arguably Northern Ireland’s greatest-ever sportsperson is playing in a major tournament on home soil for the first time in 2,190 days, but also because of what happened here six years ago.
McIlroy’s chances of winning The 2019 Open at Royal Portrush were essentially in tatters after one hole, striking his first tee shot out of bounds before carding a quadruple bogey, and reports on social media that he repeated the same mistake in practice sessions on Monday and Tuesday has done little to ease the worry of thousands gathered around Hughie’s.
Standing on an elevated mound battling to get the best view possible, I’m surrounded by nervous conversation – spectators, and probably Rory himself, are all too familiar of past events.
After an eruption of noise from those lucky enough to get a seat in the main stand overlooking the first as McIlroy emerges from the tunnel and is announced onto the tee alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood, Royal Portrush holds its collective breath.
McIlroy swings viciously and thousands of darting eyes are trying to get visuals on the ball against gloomy skies which surround the iconic Dunluce course.
It’s not perfect by any stretch, veering off into the rough on the left-hand side, but at least it’s not out of bounds, prompting a sigh of relief from those anxious fans standing nearby, and as McIlroy strides up the fairway, he’s greeted by cheers of encouragement from all directions.
McIlroy told the media earlier this week he’s going to embrace every moment of his homecoming, not hide away like in 2019, and true to his word he’s acknowledging the praise, showing his gratitude with subtle waves to onlookers.
A stampede rushes down both sides of the fairway – the majority will follow McIlroy into the evening – and although there are groans as he kicks off his 2025 campaign with bogey, the Holywood native shows the sort of character and resilience which has defined his career, responding with a birdie at the second to get back on track.
It’s evident from early on that we should strap in for another Rory rollercoaster – he narrowly pushes a birdie putt wide on three before his drive at the fourth, which is named after Fred Daly, the Champion Golfer of 1947 from Portrush, into a bunch of spectators on the left.
Other high-profile names are out on the course – America’s Bryson DeChambeau is two groups ahead and 2017 champion Jordan Spieth is one hole in front – but McIlroy-mania has hit Portrush and there’s no doubting who the star attraction is.
There’ll undoubtedly be plenty of highs and lows following McIlroy as he looks to claim a second Claret Jug, but his army of loyal supporters from around the world will be right behind him across every yard of the 7,337 which picturesque Royal Portrush is sprawled.
