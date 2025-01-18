Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin is sitting sixth in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard – five shots off the pace heading into the final day, with Rory McIlroy tied 12th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKibbin finished with five birdies and an eagle – alongside four bogeys – towards his round of 69 on Saturday.

McIlroy, sitting on six under, posted four birdies and a single bogey for 69.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier holds the overall lead by a single shot thanks to birdies across the 17th and 18th, followed by Tyrrell Hatton of England.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy playing his second shot on the 13th hole in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“Got off to a slow start again...it was eight pars and one bogey on the front nine and then played much better on the back, birdied a couple of the par 5s,” said McIlroy. “Hit the ball well today, the conditions are pretty tough, windy...hard to get the ball very close to the flags.

“And then when the wind is like this, on these greens, and they are getting a little faster, the wind can affect the ball a little bit.

“Overall tricky conditions...I would have liked to have shot a few shots better but, yeah, pretty happy with how I played.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy will keep an eye on the conditions heading into his final challenge.

“Depends on what the conditions are tomorrow...I don't think the winning score will go much past 13, depending on obviously the conditions,” said McIlroy. “But I mean, 15, so I'd need to go out and shoot 63 tomorrow...if the conditions are right, I've been able to do that before, especially if you can make a score on the front nine before, as you say, that scorable back nine.