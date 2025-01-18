Tom McKibbin and Rory McIlroy turning focus to Dubai final-day charge
McKibbin finished with five birdies and an eagle – alongside four bogeys – towards his round of 69 on Saturday.
McIlroy, sitting on six under, posted four birdies and a single bogey for 69.
New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier holds the overall lead by a single shot thanks to birdies across the 17th and 18th, followed by Tyrrell Hatton of England.
“Got off to a slow start again...it was eight pars and one bogey on the front nine and then played much better on the back, birdied a couple of the par 5s,” said McIlroy. “Hit the ball well today, the conditions are pretty tough, windy...hard to get the ball very close to the flags.
“And then when the wind is like this, on these greens, and they are getting a little faster, the wind can affect the ball a little bit.
“Overall tricky conditions...I would have liked to have shot a few shots better but, yeah, pretty happy with how I played.”
McIlroy will keep an eye on the conditions heading into his final challenge.
“Depends on what the conditions are tomorrow...I don't think the winning score will go much past 13, depending on obviously the conditions,” said McIlroy. “But I mean, 15, so I'd need to go out and shoot 63 tomorrow...if the conditions are right, I've been able to do that before, especially if you can make a score on the front nine before, as you say, that scorable back nine.
"My key tomorrow is if I can get off to a faster start and shoot three or four on the front, then I have a chance.”
