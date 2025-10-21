​Rory McIlroy may still have some big moments mapped out to close his year to remember but the grand slam champion is already looking towards 2026 challenges.

Having made history by becoming only the sixth player to complete a clean sweep of major honours thanks to Masters glory, McIlroy will also look back on 2025 as the season he also helped Team Europe record a first Ryder Cup win in America for 13 years.

With dates in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next on the schedule to come across November, before wrapping up the dream campaign with a December return to Australia, McIlroy could yet add to the run of 2025 magic moments.

However, he is also putting in place future goals – including confirmation of a return to the Dubai Invitational from January 15-18.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. (Photo by Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

McIlroy came home at the inaugural event a runner-up during 2024 to Tommy Fleetwood.

He will immediately follow up that appearance with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 22-25) as a four-time winner.

“Starting my year in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) has always been my preference,” said McIlroy. “I’ve had so many great weeks there and I’m sure Dubai next January will be no different.

“Dubai Creek Resort was a fantastic host venue two years ago and my friend Abdulla (Al Naboodah, tournament host) and his team put on an incredible event.

“I came very close to winning that week.