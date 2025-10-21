UAE 'preference' start green light as Rory McIlroy wants to follow record-breaking year with strong 2026 open
Having made history by becoming only the sixth player to complete a clean sweep of major honours thanks to Masters glory, McIlroy will also look back on 2025 as the season he also helped Team Europe record a first Ryder Cup win in America for 13 years.
With dates in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next on the schedule to come across November, before wrapping up the dream campaign with a December return to Australia, McIlroy could yet add to the run of 2025 magic moments.
However, he is also putting in place future goals – including confirmation of a return to the Dubai Invitational from January 15-18.
McIlroy came home at the inaugural event a runner-up during 2024 to Tommy Fleetwood.
He will immediately follow up that appearance with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 22-25) as a four-time winner.
“Starting my year in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) has always been my preference,” said McIlroy. “I’ve had so many great weeks there and I’m sure Dubai next January will be no different.
“Dubai Creek Resort was a fantastic host venue two years ago and my friend Abdulla (Al Naboodah, tournament host) and his team put on an incredible event.
“I came very close to winning that week.
“So I’m hoping 2026 will be another strong year for me and starting off well in Dubai would be the perfect way to get it under way.”