Goodwin returns for the Giants, while Soy is a new signing

Belfast Giants' David Goodwin with Glasgow Clan's Liam Stenton during an Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

Having played for the Giants in 2019/20 and made a big impression with the fan base, American forward David Goodwin makes a welcome return in teal.

The 29-year-old has strong credentials, and with Championship success at both junior and college level, the former Penn State captain will be keen to chase further trophies in Belfast.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Canadian forward Tyler Soy becomes the latest new face to join the Giants roster.

Tyler Soy is the Belfast's Giants latest new signing. Picture: Belfast Giants

Joining the Teal Army from the Top USports school programme at the University of Alberta, he also played for Victoria Royals in the WHL, achieving 92 points in 66 games.

The promising young player was a seventh-round draft pick by the Anaheim Ducks in 2016.

Commenting on the signings, Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants said: “These two recent signings bring further strength to our roster. We’re very happy to have Goody back in Teal this season.”

Keefe added: “He gives 100% every shift for his team and plays hard on both sides of the puck.

“He scored some big goals for us in 19/20 and brings additional leadership and a strong work ethic back to Belfast.

“He knows what it means to wear the Belfast Giants jersey and play for this city.”

Meanwhile of Soy, Keefe said: “Tyler Soy brings a dynamic skill set and we’re excited to watch him do his thing in Belfast. Fans will enjoy watching him in action; he’s a player that makes his line mates better with his skill set.”

Further signings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Fixtures for the forthcoming ElHL2021/22 Season are expected to be announced tomorrow (Thursday 5th August).