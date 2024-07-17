Mack Stewart (right) on the ice for Belfast Giants in 2023. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe has highlighted the value of two-way contracts following deals to re-sign Mack Stewart and Carter Hamill alongside National Ice Hockey League side Milton Keynes Lightning.

“Two-way contracts are extremely important to our organisation – through investing in future homegrown talent and young athlete development, we can play a small part in the growth of our sport here in the UK and beyond,” said Keefe after deal confirmation. “Both Mack and Carter bring strong work ethics and determination to succeed on the ice and the locker-room – and that’s something you can never have enough of.

“On the ice, these guys put the work in.

"Whether that be at practice, during warmups, or when given the opportunity during games.

Carter Hamill has resigned with the Belfast Giants. (Photo by Tony Sargent)

"This season will provide another step in the right direction for them in their pro hockey careers.

"While they’ll spend most of their time in Milton Keynes, we’ll certainly have Mack and Carter here with us in Belfast whenever we can.”

The Northern Ireland-born forwards are both products of the Junior Belfast Giants system.

Stewart, the son of Giants assistant coach Rob, has previously played in England, Scotland and Denmark.

Hamill also has experience in England, having made his senior Giants debut across the 2021/22 campaign within the Elite League.

“I’m really excited to be back with the Belfast Giants this year on a two-way deal with Milton Keynes Lightning,” said Stewart. “This opportunity means that I can continue to focus on my growth and development, which is so important to me.

"Having access to coaches and players from two successful organisations is such a great way to learn from those around me and draw from a range of experiences – and provides a lot of fun and variety, too!”

Following the Belfast Giants announcement, Hamill is relishing the next challenge.

Hamill said: “I am really excited to be back with the Giants this season. Having made my debut at 17 back in 2022, it means a lot to be back after two seasons away.