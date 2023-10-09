Belfast Giants and Oui Poutine are hungry for 2023/24 success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded in 2016, Oui Poutine’s iconic food trucks – Moose and Moose II – have been regular fixtures at Donegal Quay over the last seven years.

To this day, Oui Poutine remain one of the only providers of authentic poutine in Northern Ireland and was named Street Food of the Year at the 2023 Irish Takeaway Awards.

Steve Thornton, group head of commercial and hockey at the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re pleased to have forged an exciting partnership with Oui Poutine.

“For a number of years now, Oui Poutine has been a fan favourite here in Belfast, and often, a little taste of home for the Canadian members of our roster.”

Thornton added: “Building strong relationships with ever-growing local businesses is of vital importance for us, and this new partnership with Oui Poutine is something that we’re very proud of.”

As part of the partnership, Oui Poutine will also be the official sponsor of Giants centreman, Oliver Cooper throughout the 2023/24 season.

Cooper signed for the men in teal after three seasons with ECHL side, Fort Wayne Komets, where he notched up 39 goals and 49 assists, good for 88 points in 127 games across his time with the Indiana-based outfit.

Kylah Dittmar, director of Oui Poutine, said: “Oui Poutine is stoked to be a sponsor of the Belfast Giants for the 2023/24 season.

“As a Canadian food truck based in Belfast, it makes perfect sense for us to support the local ice hockey team – not just because of the hockey, but of the great institution it has been for the city of Belfast.

“We couldn’t be happier to be a part of it.”

Due to its continued growth, Oui Poutine has opened a second location in the popular Common Market to ensure that as many people as possible can experience the Quebec-born Canadian delicacy.

Oui Poutine also regularly take its poutine on the road, catering for weddings, private parties, and events.