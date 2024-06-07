Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe has confirmed his first two brand new players for the upcoming season.

After several weeks of re-signing and returning players, included Scott Conway and JJ Piccinich, it refreshing to finally get some fresh talent joining the Giants.

Keefe had confirmed the signing of both Joe Cassetti and Zak Galambos for the 2024/25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

25-year-old Cassetti and 27-year-old Galambos both spent the 2023/24 season with National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) side, Western Michigan University, making a combined 76 appearances for the Broncos.

Zak Galambos has signed for the Belfast Giants next season. Picture: Western Michigan University

Both Cassetti and Galambos are no strangers to NCAA ice hockey, with forward Cassetti also skating for Merrimack College and Miami University between 2019 and 2023, and defenceman Galambos representing Minnesota State University and the American International College between 2018 and 2022.

Keefe explained: “Joe and Zak come to us highly recommended following a number of successful seasons of NCAA hockey.

“Both are strong, powerful skaters, who offer a lot at either end of the ice, so they’ll suit our style play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joe and Zak are hungry for success and have already picked up a lot of valuable playing experience, so it’ll be great to have them as part of next season’s roster.”

Joe Cassetti has joined the Belfast Giants for next season. Picture: Western Michigan University

Before beginning his NCAA career, Cassetti, from Pleasanton in California, had three spells with the Waterloo Black Hawks, recording 138 appearances in all competitions for the Iowa-based side. Cassetti is also a product of the United States national team’s youth system, representing both the U17 and U18 sides between 2015 and 2017.

Commenting on signing for the Belfast Giants, Joe Cassetti said: “I’m really excited to be joining the Belfast Giants next season. I can’t wait to be a part of the club’s winning culture and to play in front of the incredible fans at The SSE Arena, Belfast, competing for all the silverware on offer.”

Hailing from Walnut Creek in California, Galambos began his senior career with Des Moines Buccaneers, before making the move to the NAHL, where he spent three seasons with the Janesville Jets and Johnstown Tomahawks. Galambos then went on to join the Omaha Lancers in the USHL and BCHL side, Wenatchee Wild, before his first stint in the NCAA with the Minnesota State Mavericks during the 2018/19 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about joining the Belfast Giants, Zak Galambos said: “I couldn’t be happier to have signed with the Belfast Giants.