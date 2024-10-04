Belfast Giants defender Jeff Baum in action against the Dundee Stars. (Photo by Derek Black)

Belfast Giants’ defenceman Jeff Baum says it has been an honour to be named as an alternate captain by head coach Adam Keefe.

But he also is confident that this year’s squad is full of both “leaders and winners”.

He said: “It has been a privilege to have been given the A this season. To have your leadership skills acknowledged in that way is awesome.

“It is something that I am really proud off, but at the same time, to be honest, it doesn’t change things that much. I just have to work as hard as the next guy in the locker-room.”

He added: “Each year since I joined the Giants I have looked at bringing as much as I can to the team and continue to grow as a person and a player, both on and off the ice.

“By doing that, I can be the best version of myself as I can be. It is an honour and privilege of Keefer to give me that nod. I will be looking at continuing to improve this season too.”

Baum believes that the Giants’ locker-room is beginning to gel, but that it is something the team will be working on throughout the season.

He said: “It is still very early in the season, there are still things that we need to work on.

“In our locker-room, Thornts and Keefer always do a great job each closed season to bringing in new players and retaining those who are returning. Everyone in that locker-room is a leader and a winner, that is why they are there, if they didn’t have those qualities they wouldn’t be there.

“It is about building on that trust that is in the locker-room throughout the season.”

Looking ahead to this weekend only game against the Devils, Baum says that the Giants will be anticipating another competitive game.

He said: “It is going to be another very competitive game for sure. They are one of the top teams in this league, so we will be expecting them to come in the SSE Arena looking for an upset.

“They have a lot of offence and firepower, so we are going to need to be dialled into defending against the Devils.