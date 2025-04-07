Belfast Giants taste EIHL glory on an edgy and nervy Sunday in Nottingham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the end the Giants were crowned league champions as they claimed a 3-4 overtime win against the Panthers and the Coventry Blaze defeated the Sheffield Steelers 4-3.
Mike Lee struck his second overtime winner in as many days, as well as scoring in regulation, as the Giants fought back from two goals down to end the regular season with a win as Mark Cooper and Scott Conway also struck in the win.
Speaking after winning the championship a delighted head coach Adam Keefe said: “It feels amazing that we are Elite League champions. I am happy with the guys with how they got the job done and how the pushed on to get that extra point against Nottingham.
“We tried not to think about what was happening in Coventry with their game against Sheffield. We wanted to play that way that we do and get the job done.
“Was it perfect? Absolutely not, but this team all season long have found ways to win and they finally broke through at the very end of the season and took control of the league.
“Of course, it took the very last minute of the league to secure the championship.
“But I am super happy with for the guys, everyone involved, the fans who have been fantastic all season long.
“And of course both our on an off ice staff who have played a huge part in our success this season.
“Every player on the ice this evening here in Nottingham have empty the tank for them to get that win and the championship.
“We are really going to enjoy this one, that’s for sure.”
It was the second piece of silverware to return to Belfast this season after spending the year in Sheffield.
Keefe said: “It is great to have those trophies back. The squad continue to deliver and I can't honestly describe how proud that makes me feel.
“After the setback of last year and coming so close in the playoff final, to respond this season in this fashion is a credit to the players and the character that's in the lockerroom.
“It is also a credit to Steve Thornton and Robert Fitzpatrick who put their trust in us to build the team that we have done.
“And while that is the end result, the players deserve all the rewards that they get.
“They have battle throughout the whole season to get us to this league title tonight.”
Looking ahead to the playoff game later this week Keefe says that the squad deserve to enjoy the EIHL title for a couple of days before getting back to work.
He said: “We are going to enjoy this victory for a few days before we turn our attention on the playoffs.
“We will worry about the playoffs on Wednesday when we get back to work.
“The win tonight has been eight months in the making for the squad, so they deserve to enjoy it for a couple of days for sure.”
After lifting the EIHL trophy captain Mark Cooper said: “It was amazing to lift the league trophy, this group of players has battled all season long but especially the last six weeks.
“We had Sheffield pushing on our heels all that time and we knew they were a real threat.
“Sheffield are an incredible team and so are Nottingham too, both teams kept on pushing us and kept the pressure on right to the very end.
“It has certainly been a whirlwind of a season this year for sure but we got through and now we will turn our attention to the playoffs.”
Cooper also thanked for the Giants fanbase for their continued support.
He said: “We always see a great travelling bunch of fans every weekend when we are on the road.
“Having them make the effort to travel and the support they bring is always a great boost for the team. And then of course back home we have a crazy fanbase too.
“Our fans are the best in the league, they are there every night.
“Ever since I joined the team four years ago they have always turned out for the team and cheering and chanting, in both the highs and the lows.”
Cooper concluded: “We are determined to keep playing hard for the fans.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.