Belfast Giants taste EIHL glory on an edgy and nervy Sunday in Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was an edgy and nervy Sunday for Belfast Giants, both those who had travelled to Nottingham and those who had stayed home for the final deciding match in the EIHL.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the end the Giants were crowned league champions as they claimed a 3-4 overtime win against the Panthers and the Coventry Blaze defeated the Sheffield Steelers 4-3.

Mike Lee struck his second overtime winner in as many days, as well as scoring in regulation, as the Giants fought back from two goals down to end the regular season with a win as Mark Cooper and Scott Conway also struck in the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after winning the championship a delighted head coach Adam Keefe said: “It feels amazing that we are Elite League champions. I am happy with the guys with how they got the job done and how the pushed on to get that extra point against Nottingham.

Belfast Giants celebrate winning the Elite Ice Hockey League after Sunday night's game against the Nottingham Panthers at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“We tried not to think about what was happening in Coventry with their game against Sheffield. We wanted to play that way that we do and get the job done.

“Was it perfect? Absolutely not, but this team all season long have found ways to win and they finally broke through at the very end of the season and took control of the league.

“Of course, it took the very last minute of the league to secure the championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I am super happy with for the guys, everyone involved, the fans who have been fantastic all season long.

Belfast Giants’ Mark Cooper celebrates scoring against the Nottingham Panthers during Sunday night's Elite Ice Hockey League game at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“And of course both our on an off ice staff who have played a huge part in our success this season.

“Every player on the ice this evening here in Nottingham have empty the tank for them to get that win and the championship.

“We are really going to enjoy this one, that’s for sure.”

It was the second piece of silverware to return to Belfast this season after spending the year in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Giants’ Mike Lee celebrates scoring against the Nottingham Panthers during Sunday night's Elite Ice Hockey League game at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Keefe said: “It is great to have those trophies back. The squad continue to deliver and I can't honestly describe how proud that makes me feel.

“After the setback of last year and coming so close in the playoff final, to respond this season in this fashion is a credit to the players and the character that's in the lockerroom.

“It is also a credit to Steve Thornton and Robert Fitzpatrick who put their trust in us to build the team that we have done.

“And while that is the end result, the players deserve all the rewards that they get.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Giants’ Head Coach Adam Keefe during Sunday night's Elite Ice Hockey League game against the Nottingham Panthers at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“They have battle throughout the whole season to get us to this league title tonight.”

Looking ahead to the playoff game later this week Keefe says that the squad deserve to enjoy the EIHL title for a couple of days before getting back to work.

He said: “We are going to enjoy this victory for a few days before we turn our attention on the playoffs.

“We will worry about the playoffs on Wednesday when we get back to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The win tonight has been eight months in the making for the squad, so they deserve to enjoy it for a couple of days for sure.”

After lifting the EIHL trophy captain Mark Cooper said: “It was amazing to lift the league trophy, this group of players has battled all season long but especially the last six weeks.

Belfast Giants’ Jackson Whistle during the warm-up before Sunday night's Elite Ice Hockey League game against the Nottingham Panthers at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“We had Sheffield pushing on our heels all that time and we knew they were a real threat.

“Sheffield are an incredible team and so are Nottingham too, both teams kept on pushing us and kept the pressure on right to the very end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has certainly been a whirlwind of a season this year for sure but we got through and now we will turn our attention to the playoffs.”

Cooper also thanked for the Giants fanbase for their continued support.

He said: “We always see a great travelling bunch of fans every weekend when we are on the road.

“Having them make the effort to travel and the support they bring is always a great boost for the team. And then of course back home we have a crazy fanbase too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our fans are the best in the league, they are there every night.

“Ever since I joined the team four years ago they have always turned out for the team and cheering and chanting, in both the highs and the lows.”