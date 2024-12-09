Belfast Giants unveil new Hall of Fame initiative as part of 25th anniversary celebrations

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have announced the launch of a brand-new Hall of Fame legacy at The SSE Arena, Belfast, that will serve as a permanent tribute to honour key individuals who have made a “giant” impact on the club both on and off the ice since its formation in 2000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hall of Fame will serve as a new tradition that will see select individuals inducted each year at a special Belfast Giants home game in December.

As a centrepiece of this year’s celebrations, five individuals will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a special pre-game ceremony during the Giants’ home game against Dundee Stars on Wednesday 11 December. The first group includes Bob Zeller and Albert Maasland, former co-founders and owners of the Belfast Giants, David Whistle, the first head coach for the club, Jason Bowen, former defenceman who signed in the club’s founding season, and Mark Morrison, former forward for the Belfast Giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These individuals, whose contributions have been pivotal in shaping the legacy and success of the club, will be commemorated in a game night ceremony that will allow fans, old and new, to reflect on the club's storied history 25 seasons on.

Pictured during the Colin Shields testimonial in 2017 is Belfast Giants' Hall of Famer Mark Morrison (white jersey). Picture: William Cherry / Presseye

The Belfast Giants’ Hall of Fame will have physical and lasting permanency within the fabric of The SSE Arena, with a dedicated space for the initiative being introduced on the arena’s south east concourse. Annual inductees will take pride of place on a specially designed stretch of wall at the home of the Giants, with modular hexagonal plaques dedicated to honour each member.

Speaking about the new initiative, Martin McDowell, chair of The Odyssey Trust said: “We’re proud to introduce the Belfast Giants Hall of Fame as we celebrate our 25th season. This initiative honours the achievements and dedication of those who have defined our club’s legacy throughout the years, and that legacy extends far beyond what happens on the ice.

“Our first five inductees represent the spirit, resilience, and commitment that have shaped the Giants. Their contributions, both on and off the ice, have earned them this well-deserved recognition, and it’s a privilege to officially commemorate their impact in this way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Whistle, an inaugural inductee of the Hall of Fame, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised in this way and to be part of the first ever Belfast Giants Hall of Fame class.

Pictured during the Colin Shields testimonial in 2017 is Belfast Giants' Hall of Famer Jason Bowen (white jersey) and Colin Shields (black jersey). Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

“The Giants organisation means a lot to me, and my family, with my start out as the team’s first ever head coach and, of course, my son Jackson’s professional ice hockey journey as a netminder with the team as well. I’ve made some amazing memories thanks to this club – both personally and professionally – and I’d like to thank everyone involved in granting me with this opportunity, it’s special to be celebrated in this way alongside some truly deserved electees.”

The Hall of Fame will officially launch for the first time at the upcoming Belfast Giants home game versus Dundee Stars on Wednesday 11 December.

On the night, a special ceremony will take place to officially elect and celebrate the first inductees.

Find out more about the 2024/25 hall of fame inductees:

Bob Zeller

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Zeller is celebrated for his impactful role as one of the original co-founders and co-owners of the Belfast Giants. His strategic vision and commitment to the club’s growth were instrumental in establishing the Giants as a formidable force within UK ice hockey. Beyond ownership, Zeller’s dedication to fostering a sense of community around the team made him a beloved figure in the club’s history.

Albert Maasland

Albert Maasland played a pivotal role as a co-founder and co-owner within the Belfast Giants’ organisation. His passion for the sport and business acumen helped guide the club through its formative years, ensuring stability and success both on and off the ice. Maasland’s influence extended beyond the rink as he championed initiatives that deepened the team’s connection with its fanbase and the wider Belfast community.

David Whistle

David Whistle was the first-ever Head Coach of the Belfast Giants, leading the team between 2000 and 2003, during which the Giants clinched their first Superleague Championship in the 2001/02 season. Whistle’s visionary leadership and tactical expertise played a key role in the recruitment of several iconic players, undoubtedly laying a path for the club’s future success and achievements.

Jason Bowen

Jason Bowen was a key player for the Belfast Giants, icing over 260 times for the club. Bowen, who also made more than 70 appearances for the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers in the NHL, spent five seasons with the Giants between 2000 and 2006 and was appointed as one of the club’s alternate captains during the inaugural 2000/01 season.

Mark Morrison

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad